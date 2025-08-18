Next Article
Tata Capital's profits soar 120% as $2bn IPO nears
Tata Capital, the financial arm of Tata Group, just posted a huge 120.5% jump in profits for the April-June quarter of FY2025—netting ₹1,041 crore compared to ₹472.21 crore last year.
This big win comes right as they're prepping for a massive IPO that could raise $2 billion (about ₹17,200 crore) and put their value near $11 billion.
IPO to include new shares and offer for sale
The IPO will include both new shares (21 crore) and an offer for sale (26.58 crore shares), with Tata Sons and International Finance Corporation selling part of their stakes.
This move also ticks all the boxes set by RBI's rules for big non-banking finance companies—so Tata Capital is lining up to make one of India's biggest financial sector debuts yet.