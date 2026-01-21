Tata Communications names Ganesh Lakshminarayanan as next MD & CEO

Tata Communications just picked Ganesh Lakshminarayanan as its new managing director and CEO-designate, pending regulatory approval. Appointment date not specified; he will be appointed once regulatory approvals are in place. This leadership change is part of Tata's push to ramp up its game in automation, AI, and digital transformation.

Why does this matter? Lakshminarayanan brings serious experience leading big business deals and driving digital change—exactly what Tata Communications is aiming for as it grows its cloud, cybersecurity, and IoT offerings.

Chairman N G Subramaniam said he's confident Ganesh's global perspective will help power the company's next phase.

So, who is Ganesh Lakshminarayanan? With extensive experience in leadership roles at global companies and startups, Ganesh has led ServiceNow India/SAARC and was CEO at Airtel Business.

He also helped launch Dell India.