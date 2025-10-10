Tata Communications, Yes Bank, Reliance Power soar: Check why

Yes Bank hits new 52-week high

Yes Bank set a new 52-week high, climbing 8.4% to ₹24.30, with trading volumes way above its usual—over 18 crore shares changed hands, compared to its 20-day average of just 3.2 crore.

Reliance Power also spiked more than 14% to ₹50.73.

For Yes Bank, this rally comes after a rough patch last year; its stock has bounced back by 22% in 2025.

The stock is now trading above its ₹21.50 SMBC deal price.