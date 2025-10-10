UK fintech Tide to invest ₹6,000cr in India

Tide offers digital business banking plus tools like invoicing, accounting, payroll, and expense management, all designed for small and medium businesses. Backed by a recent $120 million funding round that pushed its valuation to $1.5 billion, Tide has grown fast in India since late 2022 and now serves over 800,000 SMEs.

Plans to hire over 800 new employees

To keep up with its growth, Tide plans to add 800+ new jobs in India, expanding its team from 1,500 to 2,300 people.

Most roles will be in product, engineering, marketing, and operations.

Tide's leaders say India's startup energy and skilled talent are key to their global ambitions.