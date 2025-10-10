UK fintech Tide to invest ₹6,000cr in India
Tide, a UK fintech company, just announced it's investing a huge £500 million (about ₹6,000 crore) in India over five years, starting in 2026—a big jump from its earlier £100 million pledge in 2021.
The move highlights how important India has become for Tide, now its fastest-growing market.
Tide's offerings and recent funding boost
Tide offers digital business banking plus tools like invoicing, accounting, payroll, and expense management, all designed for small and medium businesses.
Backed by a recent $120 million funding round that pushed its valuation to $1.5 billion, Tide has grown fast in India since late 2022 and now serves over 800,000 SMEs.
Plans to hire over 800 new employees
To keep up with its growth, Tide plans to add 800+ new jobs in India, expanding its team from 1,500 to 2,300 people.
Most roles will be in product, engineering, marketing, and operations.
Tide's leaders say India's startup energy and skilled talent are key to their global ambitions.