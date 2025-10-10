Standard Chartered opens its largest global office in Chennai

This new workspace isn't just huge—it's designed with sustainability and employee wellness in mind. Think lots of natural light, a multi-level atrium, fitness zones, an in-house medical center, and ergonomic workspaces. It's also digitally connected to help teams across banking, tech, and risk analytics work smarter together.

Bank's tech and operations head on importance of India

Noelle Eder, who heads tech and operations at Standard Chartered, said, "Our Chennai office is not only our largest office globally - it is also a reflection of the Bank's confidence in the talent, innovation and opportunity that India offers."

Alongside Bengaluru, this office is key to the bank's shift toward a more client-focused, tech-driven future.