Standard Chartered opens its largest global office in Chennai
Standard Chartered just opened its largest global office ever in Chennai, bringing over 13,000 employees together under one roof at the edge of the city's IT corridor.
The move highlights the bank's bet on India's tech talent and signals a long-term commitment to innovation here.
Office designed with sustainability and employee wellness in mind
This new workspace isn't just huge—it's designed with sustainability and employee wellness in mind.
Think lots of natural light, a multi-level atrium, fitness zones, an in-house medical center, and ergonomic workspaces.
It's also digitally connected to help teams across banking, tech, and risk analytics work smarter together.
Bank's tech and operations head on importance of India
Noelle Eder, who heads tech and operations at Standard Chartered, said, "Our Chennai office is not only our largest office globally - it is also a reflection of the Bank's confidence in the talent, innovation and opportunity that India offers."
Alongside Bengaluru, this office is key to the bank's shift toward a more client-focused, tech-driven future.