TTK Prestige's chairman emeritus passes away, loss 'irreparable': Details

Jagannathan held significant stake in the company

Jagannathan's passing also affects the company's ownership.

He held about 3.1% of TTK Prestige's shares and was a 3% partner in M/s T T Krishnamachari & Co., which holds a stake in over 60% of the company.

According to regulations, these shares will go to his nominees but will stay in his name until the transfer process wraps up.