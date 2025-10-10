Next Article
TTK Prestige's chairman emeritus passes away, loss 'irreparable': Details
Business
TTK Prestige, a major name in Indian kitchen appliances, has shared the news that their Chairman Emeritus, T T Jagannathan, passed away suddenly this week.
The company called his loss "irreparable" and conveyed deep sorrow and condolences to his family.
Jagannathan played a huge role in turning TTK Prestige into a household brand, leading its growth and global reach.
Jagannathan held significant stake in the company
Jagannathan's passing also affects the company's ownership.
He held about 3.1% of TTK Prestige's shares and was a 3% partner in M/s T T Krishnamachari & Co., which holds a stake in over 60% of the company.
According to regulations, these shares will go to his nominees but will stay in his name until the transfer process wraps up.