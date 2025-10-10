Ex-UK PM Rishi Sunak joins Microsoft, Anthropic as senior adviser

Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been appointed as a senior adviser by Microsoft and Anthropic, an artificial intelligence start-up. The news was revealed in a UK government document published on Thursday. At Microsoft, Sunak will serve as a part-time senior adviser, offering "high-level strategic perspectives on macro-economic and geopolitical trends," according to the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (ACOBA).

Dual appointment Sunak's salary to go to charity Along with his Microsoft role, Sunak has also been appointed as a part-time senior adviser by Anthropic. The former Prime Minister will work with Anthropic's senior leadership to provide similar strategic perspectives on macro-economic and geopolitical trends. Sunak has said he won't "personally financially benefit" from these roles. Instead, his salary will be donated to The Richmond Project, his charity that works toward improving number skills in children and adults.

Company statement Anthropic welcomes Sunak's appointment Anthropic welcomed Sunak's appointment in a statement to AFP. The company said, "We're pleased to welcome Rishi Sunak." They added that his experience would provide a valuable strategic perspective as they work toward ensuring AI benefits humanity. Anthropic also assured that all parliamentary rules regarding conflicts of interest would be followed in this regard.