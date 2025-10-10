Next Article
Yes Bank shares soar 8% on Friday
Yes Bank shares soared 8% on Friday, capping off gains in eight of the last nine trading days and hitting an intraday high at ₹24.3.
This week's rise of over 10% is the biggest since May, and the stock has now climbed 22% so far in 2024—bouncing back from this year's earlier drop.
Trading volumes exploded to 18 crore shares
Trading volumes exploded to 18 crore shares—way above the usual average—showing that investor interest is heating up.
Many are watching to see if this momentum continues.
The bank says it's sticking to its goals with SMBC
The bank says it's sticking to its goals with SMBC, aiming for a 1% return on assets before FY27 and credit growth of 10-12%.
Still, most analysts remain cautious, with only two out of 11 recommending to hold, preferring to see more consistent progress before getting too excited.