Yes Bank shares soar 8% on Friday Business Oct 10, 2025

Yes Bank shares soared 8% on Friday, capping off gains in eight of the last nine trading days and hitting an intraday high at ₹24.3.

This week's rise of over 10% is the biggest since May, and the stock has now climbed 22% so far in 2024—bouncing back from this year's earlier drop.