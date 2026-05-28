Tata Consultancy Services is Mistral's Forge 1st global integrator partner Business May 28, 2026

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is now the first global systems integrator partner for Mistral AI's Forge platform, aiming to help companies create custom AI models that make decision-making easier and more reliable.

The partnership is kicking off in areas like banking, manufacturing, healthcare, and public services, places where trustworthy AI really matters.