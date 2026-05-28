Tata Consultancy Services is Mistral's Forge 1st global integrator partner
Business
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is now the first global systems integrator partner for Mistral AI's Forge platform, aiming to help companies create custom AI models that make decision-making easier and more reliable.
The partnership is kicking off in areas like banking, manufacturing, healthcare, and public services, places where trustworthy AI really matters.
TCS plans Mistral Center of Excellence
TCS plans to launch a Center of Excellence just for Mistral, focused on joint innovation and industry-specific solutions and the capabilities needed to design, deploy, and govern AI solutions.
With its strong presence across North America, Europe, the UK and Asia-Pacific, TCS will give clients early access to Mistral's models.