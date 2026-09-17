Tata Consultancy Services launches SoC design service for software-driven vehicles
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) just launched a new service to help car makers and chip companies design custom chips, or systems on a chip (SoCs), for the latest software-driven vehicles.
This move is all about making cars smarter and more efficient, with TCS handling everything from early design to final testing as part of its broader semiconductor engineering lineup.
Chips match software with powerful hardware
These custom chips are meant to boost how well cars run and feel, matching high-tech software with powerful hardware.
Sreenivasa Chakravarti, Global Head and Vice President of Industrial Autonomy and Engineering, TCS, put it simply: These chips shape what features drivers get and what makes each car stand out.
The goal? Help brands build innovative, high-performance vehicles that really deliver on what customers want.