Tata Consultancy Services survey: leaders back AI efficiency, distrust autonomy
AI is making work faster and more efficient: 84% of business leaders agree on that.
But here's the catch: just one in 10 actually trusts AI to run things on its own, according to a new global Tata Consultancy Services survey.
Most executives are still worried about security and who's really in control, so they're not ready to let AI take the wheel just yet.
Survey finds vendor lock-in, privacy concerns
Only 10% of leaders feel confident letting AI handle complex tasks without humans watching over.
Amit Kapur, Chief AI and Services Transformation Officer at Tata Consultancy Services, says strong guardrails are a must if companies want to scale up responsibly.
Plus, nearly everyone wants their AI systems to be flexible so they aren't stuck with one provider (surprisingly, very few have solid plans for switching vendors if needed).
Data privacy and compliance remain big concerns, especially in Europe.