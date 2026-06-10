Tata Consumer Products posts ₹20,000 cr revenue, 15% growth FY2026

Tata Consumer Products profit rises 20%

TCP's net profit climbed 20% to ₹1,547 crore, and EBITDA rose 12% to ₹2,815 crore.

The company credits India's fast-growing economy and rising consumer demand.

They're also watching trends like quick commerce (think super-fast delivery apps), while keeping an eye on global challenges but staying optimistic about new trade opportunities with the European Union and the US.