Tata Consumer Products posts ₹20,000 cr revenue, 15% growth FY2026
Business
Tata Consumer Products (TCP) just crossed ₹20,000 crore in revenue for FY2026, a 15% jump from last year.
The boost came from strong sales in India and abroad, plus smart moves like expanding into new areas and organic and inorganic initiatives.
Tata Consumer Products profit rises 20%
TCP's net profit climbed 20% to ₹1,547 crore, and EBITDA rose 12% to ₹2,815 crore.
The company credits India's fast-growing economy and rising consumer demand.
They're also watching trends like quick commerce (think super-fast delivery apps), while keeping an eye on global challenges but staying optimistic about new trade opportunities with the European Union and the US.