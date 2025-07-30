Next Article
Tata Consumer Products's stock drops 9% in last 3 months
Tata Consumer Products's stock has taken a bit of a hit lately, dropping 9.18% over the past three months and last traded at ₹1,056 on the morning of July 30, 2025.
Even though there was a tiny bump up the day before, overall returns have stayed negative.
The company's market cap is now at ₹1.05 lakh crore.
P/E ratio at 79.44, EPS at ₹13.36
While Tata Consumer's stock isn't as jumpy as some others (its volatility is lower than most peers), its recent performance hasn't kept pace with the rest of its sector.
Over three months, it lost ground.
For investors eyeing numbers: price-to-earnings ratio sits high at 79.44 and earnings per share are ₹13.36—so it might be time to watch how things play out from here.