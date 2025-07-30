Tata Consumer Products's stock drops 9% in last 3 months

P/E ratio at 79.44, EPS at ₹13.36

While Tata Consumer's stock isn't as jumpy as some others (its volatility is lower than most peers), its recent performance hasn't kept pace with the rest of its sector.

Over three months, it lost ground.

For investors eyeing numbers: price-to-earnings ratio sits high at 79.44 and earnings per share are ₹13.36—so it might be time to watch how things play out from here.