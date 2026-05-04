Tata Education and Development Trust trustees to vote May 10
Big decisions are coming up at Tata Trusts:
By May 10 trustees will vote on whether vice chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh get to keep their roles at the Tata Education and Development Trust.
If they do not get enough support, they will lose these leadership spots but stay on as trustees, since only trustees can hold top positions anyway.
Tata Trusts ₹6000cr funding at stake
The Tata Education and Development Trust manages a massive ₹6,000 crore fund that supports key projects.
This vote is not just about job titles: it could shape how future funding is handled across the group.
The meetings on May 8 will also tackle internal disagreements and governance issues, so what happens next could have a real impact on both these leaders' careers and how the Trusts operate going forward.