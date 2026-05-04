Tata Education and Development Trust trustees to vote May 10

Tata Trusts ₹6000cr funding at stake

The Tata Education and Development Trust manages a massive ₹6,000 crore fund that supports key projects.

This vote is not just about job titles: it could shape how future funding is handled across the group.

The meetings on May 8 will also tackle internal disagreements and governance issues, so what happens next could have a real impact on both these leaders' careers and how the Trusts operate going forward.