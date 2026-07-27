Tata Electronics becomes biggest Tata Group job creator, hires 20,819
Business
Tata Electronics (TEPL) just became the biggest job creator across the Tata Group this year, hiring 20,819 people, even as TCS trimmed its workforce.
TEPL's staff count jumped to 86,466 by March 2026, up from last year's 65,647.
TCS cuts 23,460 staff
While TEPL was busy growing, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), still the group's largest employer, actually cut its workforce by 23,460.
TEPL also nearly doubled its revenue to ₹1.31 lakh crore but took a hit on profits, with losses rising due to heavy investments in semiconductors and electronics manufacturing.