Tata Electronics confirms cyberattack after hackers leak over 200,000 files
Business
Tata Electronics has confirmed a cyberattack after hackers leaked over 200,000 files on the dark web.
The stolen data includes sensitive documents from Apple and Tesla, employee info, and manufacturing details.
Tata says its operations weren't disrupted and it acted quickly once the breach was discovered.
Apple investigating after 630GB leak
Security researchers found more than 630GB of files, some marked as Apple iPhone designs or Tesla trade secrets, along with emails, event logs, and even employee passport copies.
Apple is now investigating.
The breach highlights just how tough cybersecurity is for global tech manufacturers these days.