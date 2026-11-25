Tata Electronics is in exploratory discussions with global engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractors and project management firms to expand its massive semiconductor assembly and testing plant in Jagiroad, Assam.

This project, worth ₹27,000 crore (over $3 billion), is set on a huge 592-acre site that used to be the Nagaon Paper Mill.

The new campus will have more than 1 million square feet of cleanroom space, pretty much the heart of high-tech chip making.