Tata Electronics, L&T Semiconductor Technologies to build chips in India

This partnership is all about making the whole process, from designing chips to actually building them, way more efficient.

By combining Tata's manufacturing know-how with LTSCT's design skills, they want to deliver top-notch chips at scale.

As LTSCT CEO Sandeep Kumar put it, this move is a big step for India: "At LTSCT, we see this as India's opportunity to move up the value chain. Our engagement with Tata Electronics is a decisive step in building those capabilities, ensuring that the next generation of semiconductor products can be designed in India and delivered to global markets with speed, reliability and scale," said Sandeep Kumar.