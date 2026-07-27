Tata Electronics nearly doubles revenue to ₹1.31L/cr, 4th-largest Tata company

Even with all that cash coming in, Tata Electronics posted a net loss of ₹1,611 crore this year because it's investing heavily in semiconductor manufacturing and expanding its electronics game.

Tata Sons boosted its investment to nearly ₹10,000 crore to help out. The company is building India's first big semiconductor factory in Gujarat and recently packaged the country's first homegrown microprocessor:

Chandrasekaran called semiconductors "the new steel." With over 86,000 employees (most of them women), Tata Electronics is also working on research partnerships to push India ahead in chip tech.