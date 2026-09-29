Tata Electronics ramps Apple iPhone production, boosts semiconductor investments
Business
Tata Electronics is making a huge push to ramp up Apple iPhone production and expand its semiconductor projects.
It has backed its subsidiaries with guarantees worth ₹61,280 crore and loans of ₹1,017 crore.
By March 2026, its equity investments stood at ₹3,727 crore, most of it going into semiconductor-related ventures.
Tata chip funding jumps, losses widen
This year, Tata's chip manufacturing arm got a major boost with ₹1,501 crore in funding, while its assembly and testing unit saw funds jump from just ₹50 crore to ₹954 crore.
Even though operating income nearly doubled to ₹1,29,902 crore, net losses grew to ₹1,611 crore and debt shot up by 71%, but Tata Sons stepped in with a helpful ₹3,000-crore equity infusion.
It is clear Tata is betting big on tech for the future.