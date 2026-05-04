Tata Electronics targets $30B revenue, building India's 1st semiconductor fab
Tata Electronics, part of the Tata Group, is setting its sights on $30 billion in revenue in the next five years.
The company's growth has been fast, jumping from a ₹400 crore to a ₹1.3 lakh crore revenue run rate over the past few years under CEO Randhir Thakur.
Its big focus right now? Building India's first semiconductor fab and becoming a major player in chip manufacturing.
Tata Electronics ₹91,000cr Gujarat ₹27,000cr Assam
To make this happen, Tata Electronics is investing heavily in Gujarat and Assam (₹91,000 crore and ₹27,000 crore projects), with most costs covered by government subsidies.
It has also teamed up with global giants like PSMC and Intel to secure most of the new Dholera fab's capacity.
All these moves are about boosting local tech manufacturing and making Tata Electronics one of the top earners in the group.