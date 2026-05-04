Tata Electronics targets $30B revenue, building India's 1st semiconductor fab

Tata Electronics ₹91,000cr Gujarat ₹27,000cr Assam

To make this happen, Tata Electronics is investing heavily in Gujarat and Assam (₹91,000 crore and ₹27,000 crore projects), with most costs covered by government subsidies.

It has also teamed up with global giants like PSMC and Intel to secure most of the new Dholera fab's capacity.

All these moves are about boosting local tech manufacturing and making Tata Electronics one of the top earners in the group.