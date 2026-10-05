Tata Electronics to launch Assam semiconductor assembly plant December 2026
Tata Electronics is bringing a major semiconductor assembly plant to Assam, aiming for a December 2026 launch.
To keep things running smoothly and sidestep global supply chain issues, especially those linked to China, they have teamed up with at least nine non-Chinese suppliers.
It is all about making India's tech scene more resilient and future-ready.
Suppliers join Assam ₹27,000 cr project
Big names like Singapore's ASMPT, which will provide training and servicing software, spares, wirebond circuitry, and integrated circuit assembly, the Netherlands's Nexperia (testing/manufacturing), Japan's Fujifilm (raw materials), and Malaysia's Kelington (infrastructure) are on board.
The ₹27,000 crore project is backed by hefty government support, with both projects covered by state and central subsidies totalling 70% of the net capital required.
Along with Tata's Gujarat fab, the Assam plant could seriously boost India's place in the global chip game.