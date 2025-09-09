Next Article
Tata Elxsi stock jumps 2% on strong financial growth
Tata Elxsi, a big name in design and tech services, saw its stock jump 2% to ₹5,579.50 in early trading today.
Investors are excited thanks to the company's steady financial growth and strong future outlook.
Standalone revenue to nearly double in 5 years
Between 2011 and 2015, Tata Elxsi nearly doubled its revenue (₹416 crore to ₹849 crore) and tripled its net profit (₹33 crore to ₹102 crore).
Fast forward: the company is expected to almost double standalone revenue again—from ₹1,826 crore in March 2021 to ₹3,729 crore by March 2025—with profits set to rise from ₹368 crore to ₹784 crore.
That solid track record is making Tata Elxsi a hot pick for investors right now.