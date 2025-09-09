Tata Elxsi stock jumps 2% on strong financial growth

Standalone revenue to nearly double in 5 years

Between 2011 and 2015, Tata Elxsi nearly doubled its revenue (₹416 crore to ₹849 crore) and tripled its net profit (₹33 crore to ₹102 crore).

Fast forward: the company is expected to almost double standalone revenue again—from ₹1,826 crore in March 2021 to ₹3,729 crore by March 2025—with profits set to rise from ₹368 crore to ₹784 crore.

That solid track record is making Tata Elxsi a hot pick for investors right now.