Tata family dispute over proposed Tata Sons IPO, RBI supports
Jimmy Tata, a key trustee of Tata Trusts, is supporting the idea of taking Tata Sons public, even though his half-brother Noel Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts, who leads the Trusts, is against it.
The Reserve Bank of India wants this listing too, which has brought some family disagreements out into the open.
Jimmy Tata calls Noel Tata nepotistic
Jimmy has accused Noel of trying to tighten family control by making relatives trustees, a move he says goes against the founders' vision for the trusts to serve society, not just family interests.
For Jimmy, listing Tata Sons is about supporting taking Tata Sons public.