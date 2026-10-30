Tata Group faces November disputes over reappointment and trusts governance
Tata Group is in the spotlight this November with two big issues on its plate.
First, there's a dispute over N Chandrasekaran's reappointment as executive chairman of Tata Sons. Noel Tata says the board didn't follow proper procedures when approving it on September 17, 2026.
Second, Mehli Mistry is challenging governance at Tata Trusts, with a key hearing set for November 5.
Tata Trusts seeks Maharashtra commissioner ruling
Tata Sons insists Chandrasekaran's reappointment was by the book, backed by legal opinions from top judges.
Meanwhile, Tata Trusts has pushed back against Mistry's claims and wants the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner to decide whether his objections are maintainable before the substantive allegations are examined.
All eyes are now on the upcoming hearing to see how these power struggles play out.