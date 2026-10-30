Tata Group faces November disputes over reappointment and trusts governance

Tata Group is in the spotlight this November with two big issues on its plate.

First, there's a dispute over N Chandrasekaran's reappointment as executive chairman of Tata Sons. Noel Tata says the board didn't follow proper procedures when approving it on September 17, 2026.

Second, Mehli Mistry is challenging governance at Tata Trusts, with a key hearing set for November 5.