Tata Group loses ₹46,600 cr after Tata Sons board standoff

Tata Group companies just saw a huge ₹46,600 crore drop in market value after a tense Tata Sons board meeting.

Talks about Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran staying on longer and possibly taking the company public didn't go smoothly. Tata Trusts, the main shareholder, pushed back hard.

This boardroom drama made investors nervous and led to a major sell-off of Tata stocks.