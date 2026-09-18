Tata Group loses ₹46,600 cr after Tata Sons board standoff
Tata Group companies just saw a huge ₹46,600 crore drop in market value after a tense Tata Sons board meeting.
Talks about Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran staying on longer and possibly taking the company public didn't go smoothly. Tata Trusts, the main shareholder, pushed back hard.
This boardroom drama made investors nervous and led to a major sell-off of Tata stocks.
Tata Consultancy Services loses ₹29,550 cr
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) took the biggest hit, losing ₹29,550 crore as its shares fell 3.88%.
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Steel also lost big: ₹3,804 crore and ₹2,154 crore each.
Even Tata Chemicals dropped by 11%, wiping out almost ₹1,942 crore.
Other group companies like Titan and Tata Consumer Products weren't spared either, showing just how much uncertainty is shaking up the whole group right now.