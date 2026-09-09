Tata Group restructure pushes Air India toward long haul focus
Big changes for Air India: the airline is now focusing more on international and long-haul flights, stepping back from smaller domestic routes as part of the Tata Group's restructuring plan.
In August 2026, Air India stopped flying to seven regional cities, including Coimbatore, Bhopal, and Madurai, and handed these routes over to its budget sibling, Air India Express.
Air India Group ₹22,238cr FY26 loss
Air India Express now links those cities to major hubs like Delhi and Mumbai and runs 474 daily flights across 46 domestic and 17 international stations.
Despite this expansion, both airlines reported a combined net loss of ₹22,238 crore in FY26.
Meanwhile, there's a leadership shakeup too: Tewolde Gebremariam, the former Ethiopian Airlines chief, is the chief executive officer (CEO) designate and is awaiting mandatory security clearance, and is expected to take over soon at a tricky financial moment for the group.