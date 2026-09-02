When will Tata Sons announce its next chairman?

In a bid to expedite the succession process, Tata Trusts, which collectively owns 66% of Tata Sons has sought permission from the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner.

The request is for SRTT to be allowed to appoint its representative on the panel announced by Sir Dorabji Tata Trust.

This move comes amid growing leadership uncertainty after N Chandrasekaran's unexpected announcement on August 12 that he would step down at the end of his term in February.