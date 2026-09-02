When will Tata Sons announce its next chairman?
What's the story
The search for a new Chairman of Tata Group has hit a snag due to regulatory hurdles. The Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), one of the 13 charities that make up the majority shareholder in Tata Group's holding company, is barred from internal meetings due to an ongoing probe. This has prevented SRTT from nominating its representative to the five-member joint search panel, further complicating the succession process.
Regulatory appeal
Bid to expedite succession process
In a bid to expedite the succession process, Tata Trusts, which collectively owns 66% of Tata Sons has sought permission from the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner.
The request is for SRTT to be allowed to appoint its representative on the panel announced by Sir Dorabji Tata Trust.
This move comes amid growing leadership uncertainty after N Chandrasekaran's unexpected announcement on August 12 that he would step down at the end of his term in February.
Leadership uncertainty
Concerns over governance and transparency
The challenges surrounding the succession process highlight Tata Group's complicated ownership structure.
This has raised concerns over governance and transparency within Tata Sons.
Any further delays in the process could put pressure on Noel Tata, who heads the Trusts, to reassure investors, regulators, and policymakers that the conglomerate can still meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious manufacturing and tech goals.
Meeting adjournment
Restrictions on meetings force Tata Sons to postpone AGM
The restrictions on meetings by SRTT have already forced Tata Sons to postpone its annual general meeting last month due to a lack of quorum.
The decision from the Charity Commissioner is still pending, even as the next board meeting of the Tata holding company is scheduled for September 17.