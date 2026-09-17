Tata Group shares rise as N Chandrasekaran gets 5-year extension
Tata Group shares got a boost on Thursday after news broke that N Chandrasekaran will continue as executive chairman of Tata Sons for five more years, now staying on past February 2027.
The move signals steady leadership at the top, and investors seem to like what they see.
Tata Investment Corp. leads gains
Tata Investment Corp. led the gains, while Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles rose 5% and Tata Motors climbed 3%.
TCS also saw an early spike before ending up slightly.
The strong market response shows people trust Chandrasekaran to keep things stable and moving forward.
As Aishvarya Dadheech, founder and chief investment officer at Fident Asset Management, put it, "The strength in Tata group stocks, particularly companies in which Tata Sons has meaningful holdings, reflects investor confidence that leadership continuity could support the next leg of the value-unlocking story," said Aishvarya Dadheech, founder and chief investment officer at Fident Asset Management.