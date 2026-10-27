Tata Motors and Amazon launch 3,000 electric trucks in India

All 3,000 trucks will be on the road within three years, according to Amazon.

Minister Kumaraswamy highlighted how switching freight trucks to electric is key as India's economy grows: "As India's economy expands, the demand for freight transportation will continue to increase. We must therefore ensure that the growth of our logistics sector is accompanied by great energy efficiency. Today's initiative is an important step in that direction."

This partnership aims to cut emissions and keep logistics growth in line with climate goals.