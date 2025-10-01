Tata Motors shareholders will get one equity share of TMLCV

Tata Motors sets October 14 as record date for demerger

By Mudit Dube 04:08 pm Oct 01, 202504:08 pm

What's the story

Tata Motors has announced the record date for its commercial vehicles business demerger. The Mumbai-based automaker said in a regulatory filing that Tuesday, October 14, 2025, will be the cutoff date. Shareholders who hold Tata Motors shares on this date will be eligible to receive stock of the newly formed entity, TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd (TMLCV). Shares of TMLCV are proposed to be listed on both BSE and NSE.