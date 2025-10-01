Unicorn hiring soars 30% in September: Naukri's JobSpeak Index

Key highlights from the report

Insurance and real estate led the hiring spree with increases of 28% and 26%.

Fresh graduates saw more opportunities too, with their recruitment up by 15%.

Startups and unicorns made a splash—unicorn hiring soared by 30%, with Chennai seeing a massive 72% jump.

High-paying roles (₹20 lakh+) and tech jobs like AI/ML also saw strong demand, showing where future opportunities are heading.