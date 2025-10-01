Next Article
Unicorn hiring soars 30% in September: Naukri's JobSpeak Index
Business
India's white-collar job scene just got a solid boost—hiring jumped 10% in September 2025 compared to last year, according to Naukri's latest JobSpeak Index.
The index hit 3002 points (up from 2727), and overall hiring for the July-September quarter rose by 7%.
Most of this growth came from non-IT sectors.
Key highlights from the report
Insurance and real estate led the hiring spree with increases of 28% and 26%.
Fresh graduates saw more opportunities too, with their recruitment up by 15%.
Startups and unicorns made a splash—unicorn hiring soared by 30%, with Chennai seeing a massive 72% jump.
High-paying roles (₹20 lakh+) and tech jobs like AI/ML also saw strong demand, showing where future opportunities are heading.