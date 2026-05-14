Tata Motors Q4 profit down 32% as revenue rises 7%

Tata Motors sold over 6.4L vehicles

FY26 turned out to be a milestone year for Tata Motors: it sold over 640,000 vehicles (up 15%), became India's No. 2 carmaker in the second half of the year, and saw electric vehicle sales jump 43% past 92,000 units.

In Q4 alone, it crossed 200,000 units sold, a solid 37% rise from last year.

Despite lower profits, shareholders get a ₹3 per share dividend.