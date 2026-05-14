Tata Motors Q4 profit down 32% as revenue rises 7%
Business
Tata Motors saw its Q4FY26 profit drop 32% to ₹5,783 crore, mainly because of higher raw material costs, even though its luxury Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) division kept selling well.
On the bright side, overall revenue grew 7% year-over-year to ₹105,447 crore.
Tata Motors sold over 6.4L vehicles
FY26 turned out to be a milestone year for Tata Motors: it sold over 640,000 vehicles (up 15%), became India's No. 2 carmaker in the second half of the year, and saw electric vehicle sales jump 43% past 92,000 units.
In Q4 alone, it crossed 200,000 units sold, a solid 37% rise from last year.
Despite lower profits, shareholders get a ₹3 per share dividend.