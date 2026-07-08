Tata Motors targets $100 billion revenue by fiscal year 2031
Business
Tata Motors is going big, aiming for $100 billion in revenue from its cars, trucks, and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) by fiscal year 2031.
Announced by Chairman N Chandrasekaran, the plan includes a hefty ₹40,000 crore investment in India and £20 billion for JLR over five years, all to fuel this ambitious growth.
JLR expected $45-50B, passenger vehicles $15B
JLR is expected to bring in $45-50 billion in sales, while Tata's passenger vehicles are targeting $15 billion.
The company's betting on electric vehicles too, hoping for a 40-45% market share.
Profits from passenger vehicles and JLR could top $5 billion. Plus, commercial vehicles are set to chip in another $40 billion toward the big goal.