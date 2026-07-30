Tata Power Renewable Energy launches ₹5,750cr 800MW Andhra Pradesh project
Business
Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd just launched a huge ₹5,750 crore renewable energy project in Andhra Pradesh.
The plan is to build 400 MW of wind power at Kanekallu and 400 MW of solar at Pattikonda, all as part of the state's push for clean energy and sustainable industry.
Project to create about 4,000 jobs
This project covers over 3,400 acres and connects to the national grid for smooth power delivery.
It is expected to create about 4,000 jobs during construction and operation.
Tata Power's CEO, Praveer Sinha, says they are committed to supporting India's vision for a sustainable future with reliable, round-the-clock clean energy.