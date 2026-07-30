Tata Power to invest ₹5,350cr in Andhra Pradesh hybrid project
Business
Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited is kicking off a massive 800-MW hybrid project in Andhra Pradesh, mixing solar and wind power across Kurnool and Anantapur.
With a ₹5,350 crore investment, this move is set to boost the state's green energy game in a big way.
Project will create 4,000 construction jobs
The project will create about 4,000 jobs during construction and offer steady lease income to over 1,100 farming families for nearly 30 years.
Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh says this initiative shows the state's commitment to attracting global investors and supporting local communities.
It's all part of the Integrated Clean Energy Policy aiming for huge growth in renewables: think solar manufacturing, battery storage, and even green hydrogen.