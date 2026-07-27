Tata Power to raise up to ₹4,500cr via debt securities
Business
Tata Power is gearing up to raise up to ₹4,500 crore by issuing debt securities, a move its board just approved.
The fresh funds will help it pay off old loans and cover other financial needs.
This big step was already given the green light by shareholders last year.
Tata Power plans multiple round issuance
The company plans to roll out these debt securities in multiple rounds, possibly in different currencies.
They are redeemable, non-cumulative, taxable, listed, and rated, so pretty flexible.
All of this is about making Tata Power's finances stronger and more stable for now and the future.