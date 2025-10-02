Tata Power to set up ₹1,200cr renewable energy project in Mumbai

Project to cut over 250,000 tons of CO2 annually

This isn't just about more electricity—it's about cleaner air for everyone.

The project is set to supply at least four hours of peak power daily with 90% reliability, generate about 315 million units of clean energy each year, and cut over 250,000 tons of CO2 annually.

That's enough green power for nearly eight lakh Mumbai customers—all while helping Tata Power hit its renewable targets.