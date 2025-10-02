Tata Power to set up ₹1,200cr renewable energy project in Mumbai
Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) just signed a ₹1,200 crore deal to build an 80MW renewable energy project for Mumbai.
This hybrid setup—mixing solar, wind, and battery storage—is designed to deliver reliable power during peak demand periods.
The goal? Tackle peak electricity demand and keep the city's grid stable.
The project should be up and running within two years.
Project to cut over 250,000 tons of CO2 annually
This isn't just about more electricity—it's about cleaner air for everyone.
The project is set to supply at least four hours of peak power daily with 90% reliability, generate about 315 million units of clean energy each year, and cut over 250,000 tons of CO2 annually.
That's enough green power for nearly eight lakh Mumbai customers—all while helping Tata Power hit its renewable targets.
TPREL's total renewable capacity will jump to 11.3GW
With this launch, TPREL's total renewable capacity will jump to 11.3GW—including a strong mix of solar and wind projects already in action.
It highlights how big players like Tata Power are stepping up for India's climate goals—making sustainable energy a bigger part of everyday life.