Tata Sons AGM August 18 highlights N Chandrasekaran reappointment
Tata Sons is gearing up for its annual general meeting (AGM) on August 18, with a big spotlight on N Chandrasekaran's reappointment as director.
He has been part of the board since 2016 and wants to stay on after his term ends in February 2027.
But this year, things are a bit complicated: regulatory issues around one of Tata Sons' main trusts are making the meeting more tense than usual.
SRTT restrictions imperil AGM quorum
The Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), which helps control Tata Sons, is under restrictions from Maharashtra's charity commissioner and cannot hold trustee meetings right now.
This raises questions over SRTT's ability to nominate its representative for the AGM, which is needed to meet quorum rules alongside the other trust, SDTT.
If they cannot sort this out, the meeting might have to be postponed, and the meeting takes place amid wider governance discussions involving capital allocation to companies like Air India and Tata Digital.