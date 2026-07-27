Tata Sons AGM August 18 highlights N Chandrasekaran reappointment

Tata Sons is gearing up for its annual general meeting (AGM) on August 18, with a big spotlight on N Chandrasekaran's reappointment as director.

He has been part of the board since 2016 and wants to stay on after his term ends in February 2027.

But this year, things are a bit complicated: regulatory issues around one of Tata Sons' main trusts are making the meeting more tense than usual.