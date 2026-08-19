Tata Sons AGM paused for 1st time over SRTT governance

For the first time in its history, Tata Sons had to pause its annual general meeting on August 18 because not enough people showed up to officially start things.

This means big decisions, like signing off on financials, declaring dividends, and reappointing Chairman N Chandrasekaran are all on hold for now.

The root of the problem? Governance issues at Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), one of Tata Sons's biggest shareholders.