Tata Sons AGM paused for 1st time over SRTT governance
For the first time in its history, Tata Sons had to pause its annual general meeting on August 18 because not enough people showed up to officially start things.
This means big decisions, like signing off on financials, declaring dividends, and reappointing Chairman N Chandrasekaran are all on hold for now.
The root of the problem? Governance issues at Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), one of Tata Sons's biggest shareholders.
Regulators order inquiry into SRTT
SRTT ran into trouble after new rules in Maharashtra capped how many trustees could stay on indefinitely, but its board was over the limit.
Regulators stepped in and directed SRTT to defer a trustee meeting and ordered an inquiry into the composition of its board and its compliance with Section 30A(2).
Because of this delay, SRTT couldn't send a representative to help meet the required attendance at Tata Sons's meeting, so everything got pushed back.
Now, questions are swirling about what this means for leadership and future plans at Tata Sons.