Tata Sons to invest ₹11,000cr in Jamshedpur

Chandrasekaran also revealed that the entire Tata Group will partner with the Jharkhand government in its development plans. "We had a good meeting with the CM. We discussed Jharkhand's development plans," he said. The chairman added that they would work together on skill development initiatives, furthering their commitment to the state's progress and growth.

Environmental commitment

Investment aimed at reducing carbon footprint

Chandrasekaran also revealed that the ₹11,000 crore investment would be used to develop something that would reduce the carbon footprint. The announcement comes as part of Tata Group's larger push toward sustainability and environmental responsibility. However, he clarified that while the Jharkhand CM was interested in knowledge sector initiatives, specific projects are still under discussion as these aren't "one-day" decisions.