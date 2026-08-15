Tata Sons annual meeting may be delayed over SRTT dispute

Tata Sons's big annual meeting, set for August 18, might not happen on time thanks to a governance standoff with the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT).

SRTT was barred from holding meetings in May 2026 for allegedly breaking the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act.

Since SRTT and the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust together own nearly two-thirds of Tata Sons, their say is crucial.

Without their representative, the meeting cannot officially go ahead.