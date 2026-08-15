Tata Sons annual meeting may be delayed over SRTT dispute
Tata Sons's big annual meeting, set for August 18, might not happen on time thanks to a governance standoff with the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT).
SRTT was barred from holding meetings in May 2026 for allegedly breaking the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act.
Since SRTT and the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust together own nearly two-thirds of Tata Sons, their say is crucial.
Without their representative, the meeting cannot officially go ahead.
Trustee dispute delays N Chandrasekaran reappointment
The core issue: SRTT is in a legal tussle about having too many lifetime trustees, which some say breaks updated laws.
This has left important decisions, like the reappointment of Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran as a director retiring by rotation, up in the air.
Legal experts say his directorship is not at risk even if things get postponed.
For now, SRTT has approached the Charity Commissioner for relief that will enable it to hold meetings.