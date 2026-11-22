The listing debate has morphed into a larger conversation about control over Tata Sons and governance at the Tata Trusts, which owns 66% of the company.

Trustees Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh have separately challenged Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata on governance matters.

Local media reports suggest that Jimmy Tata, Noel's half-brother, supports Chairman N Chandrasekaran's reappointment and a public listing for Tata Sons.