Tata Sons board meeting this week: What's on the agenda?
What's the story
Tata Sons, the holding company of Tata Group, is gearing up for a crucial board meeting on November 26. The upcoming meeting comes in the wake of a governance dispute that has spilled beyond the confines of boardroom discussions. The disagreement centers around whether or not to list Tata Sons publicly after RBI classified it as an "upper layer" non-banking financial company (NBFC).
Governance issues
Governance dispute escalates at Tata Trusts
The listing debate has morphed into a larger conversation about control over Tata Sons and governance at the Tata Trusts, which owns 66% of the company.
Trustees Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh have separately challenged Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata on governance matters.
Local media reports suggest that Jimmy Tata, Noel's half-brother, supports Chairman N Chandrasekaran's reappointment and a public listing for Tata Sons.
Meeting implications
Regulatory restrictions hinder meetings for Sir Ratan Tata Trust
The other key charity, Sir Ratan Tata Trust, is facing regulatory restrictions on holding meetings.
This leaves only Sir Dorabji Tata Trust to weigh in on the listing debate.
The upcoming board meeting of Tata Sons will focus on quarterly group performance, before addressing contentious items such as the public listing debate and Chandrasekaran's tenure extension.
Listing alternatives
Potential proposals to keep Tata Sons private
At the meeting, Noel is likely to push for alternatives that could keep Tata Sons private.
One such proposal is merging Tata Electronics and Tata Consulting Engineers into Tata Sons.
This restructuring would change the company from a pure holding entity into a holding-operating company, possibly helping it avoid RBI's listing requirement.
Another proposal supported by Noel involves minority shareholder Shapoorji Pallonji Group monetizing part of its stake in Tata Sons through a phased capital reduction process.