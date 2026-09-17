Tata Sons board split as Chandrasekaran casts tie-breaking vote
Tata Sons just had a tense board vote on keeping N Chandrasekaran as chairman.
The decision was split, but with some legal advice, Chandrasekaran got to cast the tie-breaking vote for himself.
One director summed up the mood by saying, "The act has just started, many more scenes to go," hinting that things might get even messier, especially with Noel Tata in the mix.
Tata Sons RBI compliance, Chandrasekaran reappointment
On top of all this, Tata Sons is working to comply with the RBI directive regarding its status as an Upper Layer NBFC.
There's also a general body meeting coming up to officially confirm Chandrasekaran's reappointment.
Despite the boardroom drama, one director who was present at the board meeting said they're trying to keep focus on "There's tremendous work to be done in Air India, on the semiconductor projects; and, the digital business needs to be turned around."