Tata Sons board to debate listing at November 30 meeting
Tata Sons is gearing up for renewed discussions at a key board meeting on November 30 over whether it should go public.
The meeting was delayed after Noel Tata raised concerns about short notice.
Chairman N Chandrasekaran and some board members are in favor of listing the company to meet Reserve Bank of India rules, but not everyone agrees.
Shareholder meeting restrictions prompt legal review
Noel Tata wants Tata Sons to stay private and has suggested restructuring instead of listing, a stance he opposes.
The board will also discuss ongoing issues with shareholder meetings, which have been complicated by restrictions on the Sir Ratan Tata Trust's representation and the ability to convene Tata Sons meetings.
Legal options are being considered to resolve these governance challenges and shape what happens next for Tata Sons.