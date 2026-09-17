Tata Sons board weighs RBI IPO push, N Chandrasekaran exit
Tata Sons's board is meeting to talk about two major things: the Reserve Bank of India's push for the company to go public, and what happens next with Chairman N Chandrasekaran, who's stepping down after February 20.
Noel Tata, of Tata Trusts, isn't a fan of taking the company public and supports Chandrasekaran moving on, but some board members, like Venu Srinivasan, think Chandrasekaran should stay a bit longer as these changes roll out.
Noel Tata backs trust ownership
Noel Tata wants to protect the group's legacy by keeping it trust-owned, while others are focused on stability during this transition.
With Chandrasekaran deciding not to seek a new term when his current one ends on 20 February, there's now a search for his successor.
Meanwhile, proxy advisory firm InGovern Research Services is urging the board to lay out a clear plan for leadership so investors can feel confident as Tata Sons heads toward its stock market debut.