Tata Sons board weighs RBI IPO push, N Chandrasekaran exit

Tata Sons's board is meeting to talk about two major things: the Reserve Bank of India's push for the company to go public, and what happens next with Chairman N Chandrasekaran, who's stepping down after February 20.

Noel Tata, of Tata Trusts, isn't a fan of taking the company public and supports Chandrasekaran moving on, but some board members, like Venu Srinivasan, think Chandrasekaran should stay a bit longer as these changes roll out.