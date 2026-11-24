Air India topped the loss charts with a massive ₹22,238 crore deficit and was first up for review as part of its ongoing turnaround plan (remember, Tata took it over in 2022).

Up next: checking on the under-construction semiconductor plant in Dholera, Gujarat, a project seen as key for India's chip-making future.

Other units like battery maker Agratas and Tejas Networks are also getting reviewed.

The findings will be discussed at the rescheduled board meeting on November 30.