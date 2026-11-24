Tata Sons conducts review after nearly ₹28,823cr FY26 losses
Tata Sons is doing a deep dive into the businesses under review, Air India, Tata Digital, and Tata Electronics, after Noel Tata flagged worries about their heavy losses.
Chairman N Chandrasekaran is leading the review to figure out how to turn things around, since these three together lost nearly ₹28,823 crore in fiscal 2026.
Air India posts ₹22,238cr loss
Air India topped the loss charts with a massive ₹22,238 crore deficit and was first up for review as part of its ongoing turnaround plan (remember, Tata took it over in 2022).
Up next: checking on the under-construction semiconductor plant in Dholera, Gujarat, a project seen as key for India's chip-making future.
Other units like battery maker Agratas and Tejas Networks are also getting reviewed.
The findings will be discussed at the rescheduled board meeting on November 30.