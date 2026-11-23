Tata Sons delays meeting after Noel Tata flags short notice
Tata Sons has decided to delay its board meeting, which was set for November 26, after Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata pointed out that directors got the agenda just four days ahead, less than the required seven days.
He felt this didn't give everyone enough time to prep, and flagged it with the company secretary and chairman.
Legal experts stress notice rules, listing
This isn't just about paperwork: legal experts say following notice rules is key for fair decision-making and avoiding future headaches.
The timing is also interesting, since the board was expected to discuss big topics like Tata Sons's future structure and possible stock market listing.