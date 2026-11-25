Tata Sons explores ways to help Shapoorji Pallonji's 18.4% stake
Tata Sons is looking at ways to help out its biggest minority shareholder, the Shapoorji Pallonji Group (SP), which owns 18.4% of Tata Sons.
The options include a Tata Group entity buying some of SP's shares, a buyback involving all shareholders, or reducing SP's stake directly (basically moves that could shift who owns what and give SP some much-needed cash).
Tata Trusts could gain stake 3L/cr
If Tata goes for a buyback or cuts down SP's shares, Tata Trusts (which already holds 66%) could end up with an even bigger slice for the first time in three decades.
Some of these steps need special approvals and might take up to a year because of legal hurdles.
The price tag for SP's shares is huge, about ₹3 lakh crore, so any deal will be closely watched and carefully managed.