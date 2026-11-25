If Tata goes for a buyback or cuts down SP's shares, Tata Trusts (which already holds 66%) could end up with an even bigger slice for the first time in three decades.

Some of these steps need special approvals and might take up to a year because of legal hurdles.

The price tag for SP's shares is huge, about ₹3 lakh crore, so any deal will be closely watched and carefully managed.