Tata Sons eyes 1st ever IPO, board meets November 30
Tata Sons, the powerhouse behind the Tata Group, is gearing up for a potential IPO within six months, a big move that could bring the iconic company to public markets for the first time.
The plan will be up for discussion at its November 30 board meeting.
If shareholders give it a green light, Tata Sons will start lining up bankers and legal advisors to kick off the process.
Noel Tata objects to listing plan
Once approved, Tata Sons plans to file its draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) within 90 days and aims to list shares another 90 days after that, keeping pace with the Reserve Bank of India's listing rules.
But not everyone's on board: Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, has asked to hold off on listing, so expect some lively debate at the meeting.
The board will also tackle other big topics like shareholder issues with Shapoorji Pallonji Group and whether N Chandrasekaran should stay on as chair.
This meeting could set the tone for Tata Sons's future, and it's definitely one to watch.